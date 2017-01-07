Preston 1-2 Arsenal player ratings: Giroud gets an 8 as he saves the Gunners’ blushes but misses out on MOTM

Olivier Giroud scored a late goal to rescue Arsenal and send his side through to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Preston took a shock lead over the Gunners through Callum Robinson. Arsene Wenger’s side gave a lesson on how not to defend with a catalogue of errors that gifted Robinson a straightforward finish past David Ospina, who was deputising for the rested Petr Cech. You can see Robinson’s opener here.

Arsenal hit back merely a minute into the second period through Aaron Ramsey. Ramsey picked up ball on the edge of the box and fired home emphatically to draw the sides level and score his first goal of the season. You can see the Gunners’ equaliser here.

Olivier Giroud then scored a late goal to secure the Gunners’ victory. This comes merely days after he saved them from defeat against Bournemouth. You can see his winner here.

Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Preston player ratings: Maxwell 7, Vermijl 7, Clarke 8, Huntington 8, Cunningham 7, Gallagher 6, Pearson 6, Johnson 7, McGeady 7, Robinson 9, Hugil 5.

Arsenal player ratings: Ospina 6, Maitland-Niles 6, Mustafi 7, Gabriel 7, Monreal 6, Xhaka 5, Ramsey 7, Oxlade-Chamberlin 3, Iwobi 4, Lucas 3, Giroud 8.

Man of the match – Callum Robinson: Scoring against Premier League giants Arsenal is one hell of a feat, and Robinson was unlucky that his goal didn’t prove decisive. If not for Giroud’s late winner, we would be talking about Robinson’s heroics to force a replay at the Emirates.