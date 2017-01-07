Tottenham send crocked £25m ace back to former club to find solution to injury woes

Tottenham Hotspur have opted to send Erik Lamela back to Roma for treatment in order to find a long-lasting cure to his injury problems.

The Argentine international joined Spurs in a deal worth £25m in 2013, as noted by BBC Sport, but unfortunately for him he has constantly been plagued by injuries.

With his last appearance coming over two months ago, Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that the former Roma ace has returned to the Italian capital in order to continue his recovery with a trusted medical team.

“He has gone to Italy now. He has strong links in Rome and we believe it was right for him to continue his recovery there,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun.

“He has a special link with the physios and doctors in Rome. We say thank you to Roma for opening the door to him and helping to recover the player.”

The Spurs boss added that he expects Lamela to play again this season, but it remains to be seen how long this issue keeps him sidelined for as he’ll be desperate to return and help his teammates achieve their objectives.

The 24-year-old has made 85 Premier League appearances for the club and has shown glimpses of his quality, but nothing close to the exceptional talent he displayed during his time in Serie A.

In turn, Spurs will be hopeful that once the solution to his injury problems has been found, he can get a run of games under his belt and play an important part in the club’s push for major honours.