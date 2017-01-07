(Video) Aaron Ramsey scores his first goal of the season with excellent finish that draws Arsenal level with Preston

Arsenal are level in their FA Cup clash with Preston at Deepdale through Aaron Ramsey.

The home side took an unlikely lead through Callum Robinson. Some catastrophic defending from the Gunners gifted Robinson a simple finish past stand-in goalkeeper David Ospina.

It looked as though Arsenal were going to be embarrassed in their only real chance of winning silverware this term, but Ramsey has popped up with a crucial goal right at the beginning of the second half.