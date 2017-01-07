(Video) Olivier Giroud scores another late goal to save Arsenal from embarrassment and break Preston’s hearts

Olivier Giroud has scored a late goal to fire Arsenal past Preston North End and into the fourth round of this season’s FA Cup.

This is undoubtedly the Gunners’ best chance at winning a trophy this term, and they were in real danger of being eliminated after Callum Robinson gave the home side the lead.

However, two second half goals from Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud have bailed Arsene Wenger out and ensured Arsenal are safely into the draw for the next round.