(Video) Preston North End take a shock lead over Arsenal as Arsene Wenger’s side provide a lesson on how not to defend

Preston North End have taken a shock lead over Premier League giants Arsenal through Callum Robinson.

Arsene Wenger’s side went into today’s game knowing that the FA Cup is their most realistic chance at winning a trophy this campaign.

However, they are a goal down at Deepdale with their cup campaign in real jeopardy. The Gunners’ defence didn’t cover themselves in glory here, as Callum Robinson took full advantage to give his side an unlikely lead.