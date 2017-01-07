(Video) Sublime Michael Carrick assist helps struggling Manchester United forward end 18-game goal drought

We all know about Manchester United’s record when Michael Carrick plays, and it’s no wonder when he can still produce assists like this one.

Not content with pulling the strings in midfield all game, the 35-year-old had time to pick out this pass to put Marcus Rashford through on goal.

The United youngster did the rest with a composed finish, as he showed no signs of nerves having gone 18 games without a goal prior to Saturday, a run dating back to September.

Nevertheless, the focus will be shared by Carrick who continues to play a pivotal role in United’s success this season, and while they’ll eventually have to find a long-term replacement for the former England international, it doesn’t look like there needs to be any sort of rush.

Rashford doubled his tally for the day shortly after following a horrific mistake from Ali Al-Habsi, and so he’ll be delighted to get back on the mark as United advance to the next round and continue their impressive recent winning streak in all competitions which now stretches to eight games.