(Video) Wayne Rooney goal: Stalwart equals Manchester United legend’s record with 249th club goal

Manchester United ace Wayne Rooney reached an historic landmark on Saturday as he scored his 249th goal for the club to equal Sir Bobby Charlton’s record.

In truth, it was a fortunate goal as after some impressive build-up play involving Anthony Martial, the England international found the back of the net with his knee.

However, they all count and Rooney was delighted with his effort as his name rang around Old Trafford with Sir Bobby also in attendance and visibly pleased for the current United charge in reaching the landmark.

Anthony Martial doubled the home side’s lead shortly after and now Rooney is presented with the chance of surpassing the record with plenty of time remaining in the game.

Having joined the club from Everton in 2004, it has been a memorable and testing run for the 31-year-old, but he will be overjoyed at the fact that he has returned from a troublesome injury over the festive period and wasted little time to finally equal the long-standing record.