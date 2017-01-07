West Ham 0-5 Man City FA Cup player ratings: 8s & 9s abound for Pep’s peeps, 4s and 5s for Hammers defenders

Man City marvellous but Hammers hopeless in one-sided third-round tie.

West Ham United suffered their heaviest ever FA Cup home defeat on Friday night as Manchester City smashed five past the hapless Hammers.

A soft penalty – awarded for a foul by Angelo Ogbonna on Pablo Zabaleta – was converted by Yaya Toure on 33 minutes and City never looked back.

Up until that point, West Ham had been in the game, but they were totally out of it by half time thanks to a Havard Nordtveit own goal and a composed finish by David Silva.

Toure tried to add to his tally early in the second half, but his shot was cleverly deflected home by teammate Sergio Aguero to make it 4-0.

The London Stadium emptied and City entered cruise control.

Despite the contest slowing down, Pep Guardiola’s men did eventually score a fifth in the 84th minute when defender John Stones headed his first for the club – thanks to goal-line technology.

Player ratings

West Ham: Adrian 6; Nordtveit 4, Reid 6, Ogbonna 5, Cresswell 5; Obiang 5, Fernandes 6; Antonio 6, Lanzini 6, Feghouli 6; Carroll 6.

Subs: Noble 6 (on for Lanzini on 58 mins), Payet 7 (on for Carroll on 58 mins), Fletcher (on for Antonio on 72 mins).

Manchester City: Caballero 7; Sagna 8, Stones 8, Otamendi 7, Clichy 7; Zabaleta 7, Toure 9; De Bruyne 7, Silva 8; Sterling 8, Aguero 9.

Subs: Nolito (on for Silva on 58 mins), Garcia (on for De Bruyne on 68 mins), Delph (on for Toure on 78 mins).