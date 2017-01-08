(Image): Wayne Rooney brutally slams Daily Mail after equaling Man United goal record

Wayne Rooney has taken to Twitter to hit out at the Daily Mail’s coverage of an incident after Man U’s cup game yesterday.

A viral video did the rounds on social media last night purporting to show a Reading player rejecting the chance to swap shirts with Rooney. It was alleged he was a Man City fan, and so didn’t want the United captain’s strip as memorabilia.

However the player himself later clarified it was just a case of not wanting to change shirts on the pitch after a heavy loss.

This didn’t stop the Daily Mail – amongst others – reporting it, and Rooney clearly isn’t happy, given him comments on Twitter that you can see in the image below.

