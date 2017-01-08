James Rodriguez sends plea to Manchester United

James Rodriguez has apparently sent a “come and get me plea” to Manchester United, according to the Daily Mirror.

The paper alleges that the Colombian would rather move to Old Trafford than to Chelsea or to PSG, the other teams being most heavily linked with his signing.

Spanish midfielder Isco has definitively become manager Zinedine Zidane’s favourite over the course of this season, and Rodriguez is beginning to lose patience with a lack of playing time.

United themselves are looking to get rid of a huge amount of deadwood from their squad, including Memphis Depay, Marouane Fellaini and Morgan Schneiderlin, and unless they move on at least a couple of them they’re unlikely to want to add more to their wage bill.

The fact that Jorge Mendes is Rodriguez’s agent will only help things given his connections with Jose Mourinho and United will only serve to make a potential transfer even easier.