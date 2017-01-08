Liverpool receive enquiry for Klopp misfit but £20m asking price could be stumbling block

Sevilla have reportedly approached Liverpool over the possibility of signing defender Mamadou Sakho, but the Reds will ask for £20m for the out-of-favour ace.

The French international has been frozen out by Jurgen Klopp so far this season and hasn’t played a single minute of senior football. It comes as a result of a series of disciplinary issues dating back to last season which continued over the summer.

According to Sky Sports, Sevilla are willing to offer an escape route from Anfield, but they have been informed that the 26-year-old will only be allowed to leave on a permanent deal worth £20m.

It remains to be seen whether or not that puts off the Spanish outfit from making an offer, as although Sakho has proven his quality for Paris Saint-Germain, France and Liverpool last season, it’s a significant fee for a player who has struggled off the pitch and hasn’t played all season.

Nevertheless, if Sevilla see it as a long-term solution for their defence, then they may well be willing to shell out big money for Sakho who has been training and featuring for the Under-23s side on Merseyside to keep up his fitness.

With the likes of Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan and even Lucas Leiva ahead of him in the pecking order at Anfield, there really doesn’t look to be a way back in for the Frenchman.

As a result, he would be well advised to move on and kick-start his career elsewhere this month, as he still has plenty of years left in him and should be playing regularly with a view of breaking back into the French national squad.