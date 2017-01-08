Liverpool set to swoop for £25m winger but Klopp eyes move for 17-year-old starlet

Liverpool will reportedly push on with their plans to try and sign Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes this month in order to bolster their attacking options.

With Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge recovering from injuries, Danny Ings out for the rest of the season and with Sadio Mane away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations until next month, Jurgen Klopp will likely be eager to bring in another attacking player this month.

According to The Mirror, that search has led to Promes being the top priority, although he won’t come cheap as it’s claimed that Spartak are holding out for £25m.

With a long-term contract in place and given his form in Russia since arriving in 2014, it’s no surprise that the capital club are confident in their position to get a sizeable fee for the 25-year-old.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether or not Liverpool make their move for the Dutchman, as they have been monitoring him for some time and will reportedly face competition from other Premier League sides for his signature sooner rather than later.

However, the report goes on to add that Klopp is also keen to push ahead with recruiting domestic players too, and that has led to interest in Nottingham Forest starlet Ben Brereton.

The 17-year-old has scored 15 goals in 20 games for the U23s side, and has also previously been targeted by Manchester United.

Given what’s at stake this season though with Liverpool pushing for the Premier League title, it’s likely that Promes will be the priority as he offers more assurances of an immediate impact.

Nevertheless, the fee could be a stumbling block, and given Klopp’s track record of developing young talent, there will surely be a high level of confidence in his decision to sign Brereton if that’s a player he believes can improve his squad.