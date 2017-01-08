Tottenham v Aston Villa Live Stream, Chelsea v Peterborough, Middlesbrough v Sheff Wed FA Cup Online Streaming Options

FA Cup action continues Sunday with Chelsea v Peterborough, Tottenham v Aston Villa & Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday to watch streaming on ipad, desktop and mobile this afternoon.

Aston Villa have a right to feel aggrieved being drawn away from home against a very much in form Tottenham Hotspur side. However, a place in the 4th round is not completely out of the question for the Championship side.

Despite being relegated, Villa arguably still have a decent squad on paper, and could give Spurs a run for their money provided they perform well on the night. With the likes of Ross McCormack and Mile Jedinak being added to the squad in the summer, as well as youngster Jack Grealish having remained with Villa through their relegation, it is safe to say Villa still have significant quality in their squad.

However, unfortunately for manager Steve Bruce and co, their fellow Londoners have hit top form just in time for the clash against the Villians.

Spur’s victory against league leaders Chelsea yesterday evening showed the rest of England that the side really mean business this season, as Maurico Pochettino’s men have now won 5 straight games on the bounce.

Furthermore, controversially, Mike Dean has been picked to officiate the match this weekend, much to the distaste of Villa fans. The last time the two teams faced off, Mike Dean seemingly celebrated Spur’s winning goal.

With so much poised against Villa, Tottenham will be expected to walk this game on their home turf, despite Villa having been improved under newly appointed manager Steve Bruce. With the chances of actually winning the league unlikely for Spurs, and with the White’s out of the EFL Cup and Europe, Pochettino may target the FA Cup as he will likely hope to get some kind of silverware this season.

One to watch: Tottenham’s new signing Vincent Janssen will be aiming to impress if he is given the chance to do so, as the striker has really failed to find his feet or a regular spot since joining in the summer.

Like Liverpool, who are set to take on Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup just a few hours before Chelsea’s FA Cup game, the Blues can be pretty content with their draw, as Antonio Conte’s side will be set to take on League one side Peterborough United.

With the Londoners set to play on home turf, the Blues will be hoping to progress to the 4th round with ease, as Peterborough are seen as huge underdogs in their trip to Stanford Bridge.

Unlike the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, Chelsea will not have a midweek EFL Cup Semi-final to consider, and should Conte wish, he could field a full first team squad without batting an eyelid.

However, the clash provides the perfect opportunity to give some of Chelsea’s endless list of wonder kids to showcase their talent and impress their new boss, as many struggle to break through into the ranks of the first team.

Most namely, the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah and Ruben Loftus Cheek who have been fringe players having come through Chelsea’s youth, as well as new signing Michy Batshuiyi will be hoping to have an opportunity in the match, and it is likely all 3 players will be provided with one.

Peterborough on the other hand, like many of the lower tier sides, will be hoping to cause an upset against the Premier League giants. Fellow League one side Bradford City have proven that it can be done, having defeated Chelsea at Stanford Bridge last season 2-4.

And with Peterborough having gone unbeaten in the league in 5 games, currently pushing for promotion, confidence is going to be flowing and the underdogs will be ready to give it their best shot.

