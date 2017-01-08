Premier League giants turn back to Aymeric Laporte after being told £60m defender not for sale

Manchester City will turn their attentions back to signing Aymeric Laporte after finally coming to terms with the fact that they won’t be able to land Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk.

The story comes from the Daily Mirror, who allege that the Manchester club have finally been convinced that their top target – Dutchman Van Dijk – won’t be available soon enough for their timetable. Pep Guardiola’s side have been struggling and the need for a new centre back is clear for all to see.

Laporte of Athletic Bilbao is hardly a perfect option himself. He will cost a huge amount – probably close to his buyout clause of £55m, and he has not been in the best form himself this term. His potential is enormous, but he’s certainly not the finished article like Van Dijk.

As it stands City’s defence is their weak point despite tens of millions lavished on defenders like Eliaqium Mangala and Nicolas Otamendi in recent summers.