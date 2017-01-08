(Video) John Terry sending off on Chelsea return takes gloss off FA Cup win over Peterborough

It was an unhappy return for John Terry as he was sent off in Chelsea’s win over Peterborough in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues legend has found himself out of the team in recent months due to the form of Antonio Conte’s preferred back-three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Gary Cahill.

Having finally been given an opportunity to start for his beloved Chelsea, it all seemed to be going to plan with his side 3-0 up against Peterborough as they looked set to cruise into the fourth round.

However, things took a turn for the worse in the second half as Terry was shown a straight red by referee Kevin Friend as he committed a foul on Lee Angol as the last man and subsequently received his marching orders despite his protests.

An afternoon to forget for John Terry as he sees red on his return to the @ChelseaFC starting XI. #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/BXhxQcrJs7 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) January 8, 2017

It was arguably a slightly harsh decision with cover seemingly coming across behind the play, but Friend didn’t agree and opted to send off Terry after a strange exchange during which he put his finger to his mouth to ‘shh’ the Chelsea captain.

While the visitors grabbed a goal shortly after, it was nothing more than a consolation effort as Chelsea went 4-1 up minutes later to seal their place in the next round.