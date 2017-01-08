(Video) Pedro goal: Clinical finish from Chelsea ace calms fears of FA Cup upset against Peterborough

Chelsea were hoping to avoid any FA Cup drama on Sunday, and Pedro did his part to ensure that it was a comfortable afternoon against Peterborough at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard has found his feet under Antonio Conte this season after a difficult start to life in England, as he took his tally to five goals for the campaign along with six assists in all competitions.

Conte opted to make several changes to his line-up for this encounter as he looks rotate and rest key players, but it was one of his most trusted stars who delivered.

After Willian had worked his way into the box, Chelsea were twice denied by some heroic defending and goalkeeping, but after Nathaniel Chalobah saw his effort parried out by Luke McGee to the feet of Pedro, it was left to the Spanish international to keep his cool and produce a composed finish to put the hosts ahead.

While the priority will of course be the Premier League this season, Conte will undoubtedly love a solid cup run as he looks to deliver some silverware in his first season in charge at Chelsea.