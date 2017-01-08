Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives his wife the most hilarious Christmas present possible

It probably won’t be much of a surprise to many of his fans, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave his wife, Helena Seger, the most typical Ibrahimovic present ever for Christmas.

Over the festive period, most ladies would of quite liked some jewellery, a fragrance perhaps or something more special from their significant other.

Not Ibrahimovic though, as The Sun report that the 35-year-old gave his missus a framed picture of himself celebrating scoring a goal for Manchester United, the infamous celebration of him jumping up and scaring the life out of Jesse Lingard.

Having received the image from a member of staff at the club just before Christmas, the former Swedish international evidently had a lightbulb moment as he thought what better present for poor old Helena.

As noted in the report, Ibrahimovic once famously responded to a question about what he would be getting his wife for Christmas with: “Nothing, she already has Zlatan.”

The former AC Milan and Barcelona star can’t lose in our eyes as it just gets better and better as this is a story that can be added to the countless memorable quotes that he’s provided us with over the years.

While we’re sure Helena appreciated the present, and in all probability got some more serious ones to go along with it, we just hope that Zlatan continues to fire in the goals and enjoys his football for as long as possible while providing us with these off-the-pitch dimes too.