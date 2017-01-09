AC Milan transfer news: Talks underway for £31m Man United flop, key starlet to sign new contract to fend off Chelsea

AC Milan will likely be busy in the January transfer window as coach Vincenzo Montella looks to bolster his squad where possible after an impressive start to the Serie A season.

Following their 1-0 win over Cagliari on Sunday, the Rossoneri sit in fifth place in Serie A and remain just two points adrift of third place with a game in hand on their rivals.

In turn, if there was a time to strengthen in order to sustain their push for Champions League football, it would be now. However, matters are complicated by the fact that a takeover of the club by Sino-Europe Sports has been postponed until March 3.

Milan in talks over Depay

That will have played a significant part in the report from Calciomercato, who claim that Milan have made contact with Manchester United for out-of-favour winger Memphis Depay.

The issue though is that the Serie A giants want him on loan, while Jose Mourinho is only prepared to allow him to leave in a permanent deal.

Given the Red Devils signed Depay for £31m in 2015, as per BBC Sport, it’s likely that they will want to recoup as much of that initial outlay as possible, thus leading to the report suggesting that Milan can’t afford the price-tag and may have to look elsewhere.

With competition from Everton and Roma, Montella risks missing out on the Dutchman, and with M’Baye Niang struggling for form, he’ll be disappointed if he is unable to bolster his attacking options this month.

Romagnoli to be offered new contract

In contrast, there is some good news for Milan supporters too as Calciomercato claim that Alessio Romagnoli will be offered a new contract in order to fend off interest from Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

As noted in the report, Chelsea attempted to sign the Italian international last summer, but Milan refused to sell as the 21-year-old forms an integral part of their future plans.

Having established himself as one of the top defenders in Italy, Romagnoli has a major role to play for Montella in the months and years ahead, and so it will come as a major relief to Milan supporters to know that the club are trying to secure his long-term future.

The former Roma starlet is currently under contract until 2020, but it’s claimed that he’ll be offered an extension and a pay rise to commit his future.

