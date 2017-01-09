Arsenal fans left furious as they call for Wenger to follow Conte’s lead but sadly Gunners can’t

Arsenal supporters are having a tough time with Arsene Wenger again in recent weeks, and it’s an off-the-pitch matter that has infuriated them this time round.

Results have dipped with defeats to Everton and Manchester City coupled with a draw against Bournemouth leaving the Gunners off the pace in the Premier League race.

However, one area of the pitch that they would love to see reinforcements arrive is in midfield, but unfortunately it doesn’t look as though it’s possible.

What has brought this back to the forefront for angry Arsenal fans is that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte opted to recall Nathan Ake from his loan spell with the Cherries this past week after the Dutchman had impressed under Eddie Howe.

In turn, he now has a confident, in-form defensive option to add to his squad and give them a boost midway through the campaign.

What Arsenal would do to have that same feeling with Jack Wilshere also excelling at the Vitality Stadium, but as confirmed by Wenger last week, calling the England international back before the end of the season isn’t a possibility.

With Santi Cazorla out injured, Francis Coquelin joining him in the treatment room and Mohamed Elneny away at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Arsenal midfield is looking threadbare.

Sadly for them though, Wilshere won’t answer their call as Arsenal seemingly didn’t include a recall clause in the deal with Bournemouth. Cue angry reaction…

