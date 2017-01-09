FA Cup 4th round draw hands kind ties to Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool*, but Arsenal legend stitches up former club

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have been all been handed easy-looking home ties against lower-league opposition in the FA Cup 4th round draw.
Premier League leaders Chelsea will host a West London derby against Brentford, while Wigan make the slighter longer journey to Old Trafford.
Spurs will welcome League Two Wycombe to While Hart Lane.
Liverpool have also been handed a home tie against a non-Prem side. *However, the Reds must first navigate their a third-round replay with Plymouth at Home Park.
Manchester City are away – at either Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace.
However, Arsenal have got the toughest draw of England’s top six – and it’s all Martin Keown’s fault!
Gunners legend Keown – who won the FA Cup three times under Arsene Wenger – was drawing the away sides and pulled out Arsenal’s no.20 ball to hand them a trip to either Southampton or Norwich.
Arsenal will presumably be hoping to play Norwich, considering they have not won any of their last five games at St Mary’s, losing their two most recent visits 2-0 and 4-0.
The following ties will take place between January 27 and 30.
FA Cup 4th round draw:
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wycombe Wanderers
Derby County vs. Leicester City
Oxford United vs. Newcastle United or Birmingham City
AFC Wimbledon or Sutton United vs. Cambridge United or Leeds United
Plymouth Argyle or Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Southampton or Norwich City vs. Arsenal
Lincoln or Ipswich vs. Brighton
Chelsea vs. Brentford
Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic
Millwall vs. Watford
Rochdale vs. Huddersfield Town
Burnley or Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town or Bristol City
Blackburn Rovers vs. Barnsley or Blackpool
Fulham vs. Hull City
Middlesbrough vs. Accrington Stanley
Crystal Palace or Bolton vs. Manchester City
