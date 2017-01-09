FA Cup 4th round draw hands kind ties to Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool*, but Arsenal legend stitches up former club

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have been all been handed easy-looking home ties against lower-league opposition in the FA Cup 4th round draw.

Premier League leaders Chelsea will host a West London derby against Brentford, while Wigan make the slighter longer journey to Old Trafford.

Spurs will welcome League Two Wycombe to While Hart Lane.

Liverpool have also been handed a home tie against a non-Prem side. *However, the Reds must first navigate their a third-round replay with Plymouth at Home Park.

Manchester City are away – at either Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace.

However, Arsenal have got the toughest draw of England’s top six – and it’s all Martin Keown’s fault!

Gunners legend Keown – who won the FA Cup three times under Arsene Wenger – was drawing the away sides and pulled out Arsenal’s no.20 ball to hand them a trip to either Southampton or Norwich.

Arsenal will presumably be hoping to play Norwich, considering they have not won any of their last five games at St Mary’s, losing their two most recent visits 2-0 and 4-0.

The following ties will take place between January 27 and 30.

FA Cup 4th round draw:

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wycombe Wanderers

Derby County vs. Leicester City

Oxford United vs. Newcastle United or Birmingham City

AFC Wimbledon or Sutton United vs. Cambridge United or Leeds United

Plymouth Argyle or Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton or Norwich City vs. Arsenal

Lincoln or Ipswich vs. Brighton

Chelsea vs. Brentford

Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic

Millwall vs. Watford

Rochdale vs. Huddersfield Town

Burnley or Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town or Bristol City

Blackburn Rovers vs. Barnsley or Blackpool

Fulham vs. Hull City

Middlesbrough vs. Accrington Stanley

Crystal Palace or Bolton vs. Manchester City