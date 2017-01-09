Juventus transfer news: €40m talisman not leaving, veteran prepares for exit as AC Milan star on radar

Juventus are setting the pace in Serie A again this season, but that hasn’t stopped transfer speculation linking them with moves to strengthen further.

The Bianconeri moved four points clear at the top of the table on Sunday and have a game in hand, but they are still considering ways to improve.

One major part of their on-going success is Paulo Dybala, and chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has insisted that the Argentine forward is going nowhere despite links to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“No calls [from Real Madrid and Barcelona],” he told Mediaset Premium.

“I want to point out that we have a multi-year contract with Dybala and approached his entourage a few months ago to improve his wages, which is only fair.

“Our rapport is good. There are no fears he could leave.”

As noted by The Guardian, Juve signed Dybala from Palermo in a deal that could be worth €40m in 2015, and he has continued to improve and mature into a top player as he once again plays a pivotal role in the club’s pursuit of silverware this season with five goals and three assists in 15 games.

Elsewhere, Marotta noted in the same interview that Patrice Evra is considering his future in Italy, with Manchester United linked with a move for their former defender, as reported by The Express.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a successful spell with Juve, but it appears as though it could be shortly coming to an end as the club consider the options and targets for this month and the summer with Evra left out of the squad this past weekend.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that five names are on their shortlist, but the most significant one is undoubtedly AC Milan full-back Mattia De Sciglio.

The Italian international is considered a big part of Milan’s future as Vincenzo Montella has built a strong Italian nucleus to his squad, but rumours of a move to Juve simply won’t go away.

As noted in the report, Massimiliano Allegri has options already in his squad and will have a pick of five players, but De Sciglio would certainly be a major coup.

For all the latest Serie A news, follow Sumeet on Twitter @SP_Calcio