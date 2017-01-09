Latest Man United v Hull injury news means Mourinho’s men can have no excuse if they don’t maul Tigers

Hull City have only kept one clean sheet in 20 Premier League games this season.

The Tigers, who have shipped 44 top-flight goals, have a defensive record which is worse than everyone except Swansea’s.

Manchester United host Hull in a League Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Considering Hull’s form, the Red Devils should be confident of smashing a good few goals past their opponents.

In fact, considering the Man United v Hull injury news, Jose Mourinho’s men can have no excuse if they don’t rack up a big win at Old Trafford.

According to Sky Sports, Hull are facing a “defensive crisis”, with Curtis Davies and Alex Bruce ruled out, while Michael Dawson and Harry Maguire are doubtful.

Hull ended their last game with three midfielders – Tom Huddlestone, Jake Livermore and David Meyler – in their back four.

Man Utd have won their last eight matches consecutively and the Red Devils have scored four goals at Old Trafford on five occasions this season.

