Liverpool transfer news: £3.75m exit confirmed, Spanish star rejects move while starlet doesn’t regret exit

Liverpool have sold defender Tiago Ilori to Reading, with the two clubs reaching an agreement on a £3.75m fee for the 23-year-old.

As per BBC Sport, Ilori has sealed his move to join Jaap Stam’s side and he will now hope to play an important role in their quest to secure promotion to the Premier League.

It was a frustrating spell for the defender at Anfield, as he made just three FA Cup appearances for the club while also being sent out on loan to Aston Villa and Bordeaux.

However, he now has a fresh start and will hope to make the most of his new challenge, with Liverpool having other options in defence and regarding him as surplus to requirements.

Meanwhile, one player that won’t be arriving at Anfield is Jese Rodriguez, as the Liverpool Echo report that the Paris Saint-Germain star has turned down a move to the Premier League as he prefers a switch back to his homeland with Las Palmas.

With Philippe Coutinho only just closing in on a return from injury and with Sadio Mane away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations this month, Jurgen Klopp could do with some attacking reinforcements.

However, it doesn’t look as though Jese will be the man to solve that problem, with Klopp forced to look elsewhere in order to add depth to his squad.

Elsewhere, Jerome Sinclair has insisted that he doesn’t regret leaving Liverpool, even though his move to Watford hasn’t worked out as planned.

As per the Echo, the 20-year-old moved to Vicarage Road in a deal that could be worth £4m, but he hasn’t been able to impress Walter Mazzarri who could send him out on loan for the second half of the season.

With time on his side, Sinclair won’t be too disappointed just yet, but he’ll hope that he can go from strength to strength moving forward to prove that not only was it the right decision for his career, but that also he can develop into a top player with regular playing time.

“To me, it was an exciting opportunity to further my career at a club that’s growing,” Sinclair said.

“We’re trying to cement our place in the Premier League and kick on towards those European places. It is very important for the young players here to see there is a pathway to the first team.”