Man Utd defender taps up Swedish star for Jose Mourinho

Eric Bailly is doing his best to tap up Victor Lindelof on behalf of his boss Jose Mourinho.

Today’s Mirror carries quotes from Bailly in the Swedish press where he discusses the Swede’s qualities and says how much he would like to play with him.

Lindelof of Benfica has been linked with United for months, and a January transfer seemed almost inevitable at one point.

At the moment however the deal is being held up by disagreements between Benfica and Lindelof’s former club Vaseras, who will be due a percentage of the transfer fee.

Bailly’s Ivory Coast team took on Sweden in Abu Dhabi, meaning the two faced off and were able to see what they made of each other. Bailly was clearly impressed, and stressed how much he would like to play with young Lindelof in the future. Given the amazing talent each posseses, it will be a scary time for the rest of the league when they are finally united in one squad.