Top striker with better UCL record than Benzema tells French TV he is close to signing Arsenal deal

With the January transfer window now open, ’tis the season for Arsenal to be linked with a whole host of top-class strikers.

But the Gunners arguably already have a striker of such standing.

Olivier Giroud has scored four goals and provided two assists in his last four matches.

Admittedly, those games – versus West Brom, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Preston – have not been against elite opposition.

However, Giroud’s record in the Champions League backs up the belief that he is the real deal.

In the past two and a half seasons, Giroud has scored eight goals in 13 UCL appearances, four of which were as a sub.

To put that into perspective, the mighty Karim Benzema of Real Madrid has only scored seven goals in his last 13 Champions League matches – and three of those came at home to Malmo in an 8-0 farce.

My point is that Giroud is a top-class striker in his own right, so Gunners fans should be excited to hear that the 30-year-old Frenchman is close to signing a new Arsenal deal.

He told French TV, as reported and translated by Sky Sports: “We’re on the verge of reaching an agreement for an extension

“It’s also a sign of confidence and I want to continue my adventure here in this Arsenal family, and I feel very good here.

“When I spoke with the manager, he always kept telling me that I’m an important player. I know what I’m capable of and it’s just a case of being patient, working hard in training and waiting for your hour to come.”

Giroud joined Arsenal back in June 2012, after winning the Ligue 1 title with Montpellier.

He was won two FA Cups with the Gunners.