Top Serie A coach laughs off Arsenal links as Gunners forced to look elsewhere for Wenger successor

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has ruled out a move to Arsenal by insisting his English lessons are not in preparation for a move to the Premier League.

The Bianconeri kicked off 2017 with a 3-0 win over Bologna on Sunday night, as they stretched their lead at the top of the Serie A table to four points, while they also have a game in hand.

However, speculation this week has linked their coach with a move to Arsenal with Arsene Wenger’s contract coming to an end this summer.

It doesn’t sound as though the 49-year-old has plans to leave for London any time soon though, as he laughed off speculation and reiterated that he wants to stay in Turin for as long as the club will have him.

“I am studying English, but I have been for many years,” he told Sky Sport Italia, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It’s incredible, the very day I arrived in London with my daughter, I walked through the airport and saw a giant picture of me on the newspaper saying I was meant to be joining Arsenal.

“I am very happy at Juventus and until they kick me out, I’m content to stay.”

Allegri is looking for a third consecutive Serie A title with Juve this season as he continues to enjoy domestic dominance, while he will also be keen to make progress in Europe and go one further than in 2015 when they lost in the Champions League final.

His track record speaks for itself and he should certainly be in contention for the Arsenal job if Wenger leaves, but it doesn’t sound as though he’s ready to walk away from the Turin giants which will leave the Gunners having to look elsewhere for a new manager in the event that their current boss departs at the end of the season.

