Tottenham alerted as £21.5m striker available in January and could solve Pochettino headache

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to be alerted by the news that Bayer Leverkusen are ready to allow striker Javier Hernandez to leave the club.

It all started well for the Mexican international following his move to the Bundesliga outfit in 2015 after leaving Manchester United, as he rediscovered his form in front of goal with regular playing time.

However, it’s all gone wrong in recent times as he’s without a goal in over three months, and as reported by The Sun, his attitude has upset his teammates with the club now willing to sell him at a price of £21.5m.

With frustration growing over his lack of contribution to the team’s play and his approach, his goal drought has not helped matters and in turn it has led to claims that he could be ready to move on this month.

It’s added that the 28-year-old wants to stay at Leverkusen, but the decision may not be in his hands as the club are seemingly open to offers and will accept any bid that matches their valuation of the player.

As noted by The Sun, Tottenham were interested in Hernandez prior to his move to Germany, and this update could perk their interest as they look to add firepower to their squad.

Unfortunately for Vincent Janssen, it hasn’t worked out for him at White Hart Lane since his summer move, and Mauricio Pochettino may have a difficult decision on his hands as he needs goals from several individuals to keep Spurs in the Premier League title race and competing for cups.

Hernandez scored 59 goals in 157 appearances for United before leaving, and with experience and knowledge of the English top flight, he could be an ideal option behind Harry Kane and certainly worth consideration.