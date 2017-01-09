From Stamford Bridge to this: Video of Oscar’s 1st goal for Shanghai SIPG proves that money does not always = glamour

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar swapped Stamford Bridge for the Far East last month when £60m was paid to the Blues as a transfer fee, according to Metro.

The same publication claim that the 25-year-old is now on a salary of £20m with Shanghai SIPG.

Oscar made his Shanghai debut last night in a match which proved that money does not necessarily equal glamour.

Such was the lack of interest in Shanghai’s friendly match against Al Batin in Doha, there were no TV cameras at the event.

Instead the game was filmed by one muggle with a camera on the halfway line.

If you go to 1:23:50 in the YouTube video below you can see Oscar’s goal.

Other than said muggle with camera, there was hardly anyone there watching.

You’ll need your specs for this one…

Oscar made his Chelsea debut in front of 19,738 at Wigan Athletic’s DW Stadium in 2012. He has seldom played to a smaller crowd since then, until last night.