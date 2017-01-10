Arsenal are growing increasingly concerned that star duo won’t renew their contracts and could leave in the summer

Arsenal are growing increasingly concerned that star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will not sign new contracts, according to the Star.

The pair, whose contracts both expire in the summer of 2018, are undoubtedly the Gunners’ most important players. The prospect of losing either will be a scary thought for the Arsenal faithful, but it appears as though there is a genuine chance that both may leave.

As per the Star, they are citing Paul Pogba’s £290,000-a-week wages while negotiating over extensions to their respective deals. That is a figure that Arsenal are seemingly unwilling to match.

The tabloid believe that Arsenal are genuinely concerned that they could lose the both of them, whether that be at the end of their contracts or as soon as the summer transfer window.

Arsenal slipped out of the top four despite rescuing a point against Bournemouth from 3-0 down. Losing Sanchez and Ozil seems like a one way street to mediocrity for Arsene Wenger’s side.