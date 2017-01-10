Chelsea will sign Swansea striker without losing their £33m backup

Chelsea are keen to sign Swansea’s Fernando Llorente without losing Michy Batshuayi as part of the deal.

That was the news reported by the Sun yesterday, who stress that the Blues want both of the strikers and would rather not lose their young talent on loan for the rest of the season as had been suggested.

This would leave Swansea extremely short up front, so any deal would likely be dependent on them sorting out at least one replacement for their handsome front man.

In any case, given how little game time Batshuayi is getting, it seems like a puzzling call to not let him go. Conte has seen what he can do, and can see that he needs games. This would be the perfect chance to get the Belgian to a team where he will be guaranteed minutes on the pitch.

But as it stands, it looks like the Italian boss wants to have his cake and eat it too.