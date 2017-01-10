Deal agreed as Man United cut losses on £24m Morgan Schneiderlin, quick Everton medical could benefit Red Devils

Everton have had a bid accepted for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

The Frenchman cost United £24m when he joined from Southampton in July 2015, but the Red Devils have agreed to sell him for just £22m plus possible £2m add-ons, according to Sky Sports.

Considering those add-ons may not eventually be added on – and that Schneiderlin has been paid hefty wages to warm the bench at Old Trafford – United are ultimately making a loss on the 27-year-old.

However, they should be satisfied to recoup most (perhaps all) of their original transfer fee – which was probably too high in hindsight.

Sky claim that Schneiderlin will have a medical at Everton this week.

It is in United’s best interests for that medical to go through as soon as possible, to give Schneiderlin the best possible chance of being available to make his Everton debut at the weekend.

The Toffees host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

City are currently three points ahead of Jose Mourinho’s men, who will surely be hoping that Schneiderlin can start his post-United career by helping to take points from their local rivals.

