Former Man U player and Chelsea strike target put up for sale by German club

Javier Hernandez has been put up for sale by his club Bayer Leverkusen.

That’s according to the Sun yesterday, who claim that the Mexican striker has also fallen out with teammates over his bad attitude at the German club.

Hernandez has been linked with Chelsea in recent times, although the paper state that as it stands he is keen to stay at Leverkusen – even if they apparently don’t want him.

The striker’s “surly” attitude is apparently causing issues with his teammates, as well as his general lack of contribution to all round play.

With Vincent Janssen looking like a certified flop, it’s no surprise to see Tottenham mentioned as a potential destination for Hernandez. The North London side need a backup for Harry Kane with the same eye for goal, and in Hernandez you are guaranteed a genuine supersub at the very least.

However with a goal drought now stretching back three months, any club interested in buying the former Manchester United man will have to do some serious thinking before pulling the trigger.