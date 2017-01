Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck has celebrated his return to the team with a dark and arty Instagram.

The former Manchester United man has been out since last season with a bad injury, and in the photo’s caption the forward referenced the period as a “dark moment”.

Thankfully for Welbeck he has just made his return from this dark moment, appearing for 7 minutes at the end of Arsenal’s win over Preston. Now the England forward faces a tough battle to get back into Arsene Wenger’s team.