Juventus are set to offer Massimiliano Allegri a lucrative new contract in a bid to fend off interest from Arsenal

Juventus are set to offer manager Massimiliano Allegri a new contract in a bid to fend off interest from Arsenal, according to The Sun.

As per The Sun, Allegri is one of the front-runners to replace Arsene Wenger when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Italian has outlined his managerial credentials in recent seasons, winning five pieces of silverware in just two years at Juventus. He was also an ‘MSN’ away from lifting the Champions League.

However, his good work in Turin appears to have left Juve chiefs desperate to tie him down to a new deal. As per The Sun, he is set to be offered a lucrative new contract to convince him to continue as Juventus manager and snub Arsenal.

There is still a possibility that Wenger will renew his contract with the Gunners, but having slipped out of the top four and, in doing so, the title race – it could well be time for a change in North London.