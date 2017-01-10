Liverpool manager brushes off Barcelona links with Philippe Coutinho

Jurgen Klopp has said that Philippe Coutinho will not be leaving Liverpool any time soon.

In the face of heavy interest from Barcelona, the Reds manager spoke in no uncertain terms on the future of the brilliant Brazilian.

Coutinho is preparing to return from injury in the EFL Cup tomorrow night, and the proximity of his return to the team caused further questions about his future for Klopp to answer at yesterday’s press conference.

While the former Dortmund man didn’t blow his top, he was firm in denying the rumours from top to bottom in quotes carried in today’s Daily Mirror:

“We never had any ideas or plans or any talks about him leaving, because he is our player – there are no other ideas, nothing has changed.”

Klopp also discussed the 24 year old’s injury, which has kept him out of the team for several months. As the manager explained, a small injury like this unfortunately would not put off any big club chasing a player of Coutinho’s quality, and he was expected to play some part tomorrow night against Southampton in the cup semi.