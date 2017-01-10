Liverpool midfielder who has scored just one Premier League goal in nine years considering his Anfield future

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva is considering his future at the club after struggling to break into Jurgen Klopp’s starting side, report the Express.

Lucas has been one Liverpool’s most dependable players in recent seasons, but has struggled to establish himself as a key figure in the midfield. His situation at Anfield is comparable to John Obi Mikel’s at Chelsea, which subsequently led to the Nigerian leaving the club earlier this window – Lucas could follow suit.

The Express quote Lucas revealing that he is not content with his playing time: “The situation is not great, it is not something I want for my future, to have not many games. I don’t want this for my career, especially at my age.”

He went on to suggest that he could leave if the situation doesn’t improve: “I have to be professional, think about the team and see what is going to happen.”

Liverpool are firmly among the favourites to lift the Premier League title this campaign for the first time. Klopp’s are hot on the tails of leaders Chelsea after closing the gap to five points last match-week.

Lucas has only lifted one piece of silverware during his nine years at the club, it remains to be seen if he will stick around long enough to see if he can add to that this term.