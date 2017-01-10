Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola plots surprise swoop for Arsenal midfield maestro but faces stern competition

Manchester City are planning a surprise swoop for Arsenal midfield maestro Jack Wilshere in the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

Wilshere was widely considered as one of the most promising English youngsters when he broke onto the scene with the Gunners, but he is yet to scale the heights that many expected he would. He fell out of favour at the Emirates and subsequently left on loan to Bournemouth in search of first-team football.

We have seen more than glimpses of the Wilshere of old in a Bournemouth shirt, and it appears to be catching the eye of Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

As per The Sun, Man City have asked to be kept updated on Wilshere’s situation with Arsenal, as he will have just one year remaining on his contract when he returns from loan in the summer.

However, City will also face competition from Everton, and Arsene Wenger is unwilling to let him leave – especially to a direct Premier League rival.