Man Utd 2-0 Hull player ratings: Paul Pogba drives Red Devils towards League Cup final

Manchester United have one foot in the League Cup final after beating Hull City 2-0 at Old Trafford in a one-sided first leg semi.

The Red Devils have now won nine games in a row in all competitions, extending their unbeaten run to 15 matches.

Juan Mata and substitute Marouane Fellaini scored second-half goals – assisted by Henrik Mkhitaryan and Matteo Darmian respectively – to give United the result their dominance more than deserved.

The hosts had 21 shots to Hull’s six. Eleven of those United efforts were on target, while one hit the woodwork – direct from a thunderous Paul Pogba free kick.

Wayne Rooney, searching for goal no.250 of his United career to make himself the club’s stand-alone record scorer, had two efforts, but both failed to work the Hull goalkeeper.

United had 66.4% of ball possession, with Ander Herrera the most accurate distributer, completing 93.5% of his 107 passes.

SEE ALSO:

Chelsea transfer talks opened as Premier League club move to sign £50,000-a-week Blues superstar this month

Deal agreed as Man United cut losses on £24m Morgan Schneiderlin, quick Everton medical could benefit Red Devils

FA Cup 4th round draw hands kind ties to Chelsea, Man Utd and Liverpool*, but Arsenal legend stitches up former club

MOTM

Pogba was CaughtOffside’s man of the match. The Frenchman bossed the midfield with a fine all-round display.

The world’s most expensive footballer won six aerial duels and two tackles, as well as playing three key passes, making two dribbles and trying his luck with five shots.

Player ratings

Man Utd starters: De Gea 6; Valencia 7, Jones 6, Smalling 7, Darmian 8; Herrera 8, Pogba 9, Mata 8, Rooney 6, Mkhitaryan 7; Rashford 6.

Hull starters: Jakupovic 6; Meyler 6, Maguire 7, Huddlestone 6, Robertson 6; Clucas 6, Mason 7, Henriksen 5, Tymon 6, Snodgrass 6; Diomande 6.

Man Utd subs: Martial 6 (on for Rooney on 59 mins), Lingard 6 (on for Mkhitaryan on 71 mins), Fellaini 7 (on for Mata on 79 mins).

Hull subs: Hernandez 6 (on for Henriksen on 19 mins), Maloney (on for Diomande on 74 mins).