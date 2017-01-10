Manchester United recall youngster from Wolves loan after he didn’t make a first-team appearance since early November

Manchester United have recalled youngster Cameron Borthwick-Jackson after a disappointing loan spell at Wolves, report The Sun.

Borthwick-Jackson broke onto the scene last campaign under the stewardship of Louis Van Gaal. His direct style of play provided a threat down the left-hand-side for United, and he left on loan in the summer in a bid to secure regular playing time and continue his development.

However, not all went to plan during his time at Wolves, and he was starved of opportunities. Borthwick-Jackson had not taken to the field for Wolves since early November. Jose Mourinho decided to pull the plug and he has subsequently returned to Old Trafford, where it remains unclear whether he will rejoin the first-team squad or go out on loan again this window.

It seems unlikely that with Mourinho at the helm he will be given a chance at United, so it would undoubtedly be preferable for him to spend the remainder of the season elsewhere.