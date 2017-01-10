(Photos) Arsenal unveil 1st signing of 2017 as new boy whose transfer fee was less than Carl Jenkinson’s weekly wage beams

Arsenal made their first signing of 2017 recently by bringing in 20-year-old left-back Cohen Bramall from Northern League Premier Division outfit Hednesford Town.
Bramall signed a pro deal with the Gunners after impressing on trial, as reported today by the Arsenal website.
Meanwhile, The Express claim that Arsenal paid Hednesford just £40,000 for Bramall.
That transfer fee is less than the Gunners give Carl Jenkinson every seven days, according to the Daily Star, who claimed last year that Jenko was earning a £45,000 a week.
With Bramall costing very little in relative terms, the non-League graduate should be able to settle in at Arsenal without the burden of too much pressure.
However, expectations are seemingly high for the attacking full-back, who has been compared to a former Gunners great.
Bramall has “similarities to a young Ashley Cole”, said Wenger, as quoted by the News & Star this month.
Arsenal’s newest recruit looked very happy as he posed for photos for the first time as an Arsenal player, beaming with delight in these Instagram posts.
