Chelsea transfer news: Antonio Conte faces competition from Ligue 1 giants in his efforts to re-sign former striker

PSG are considering making a late move to snatch Swansea striker Fernando Llorente out of Chelsea’s hands, according to The Sun.

Antonio Conte’s reserve striker Michy Batshuayi appears set to leave the club on loan in a bid to find first-team football, this leaves Chelsea in need of reinforcements upfront.

As per The Sun, Llorente is a top target for Chelsea this month. The Spaniard worked with Conte during their time at Juventus, and it appears his former manager remains fond of him.

However, they may face competition for his signature. The Sun believe that PSG are considering making a move for Llorente in a bid to ease the goal-scoring burden that Edinson Cavani is currently lumbered with after Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s summer exit.

The tabloid do note, however, that PSG boss Unai Emery may have a tough time convincing his board that Llorente would be a worthwhile signing, leaving Chelsea with a free run at signing him.