Arsenal suffer hammer blow in their pursuit of promising ten-goal striker as La Liga giants prepare a stunning £50M bid

Real Madrid are set to leapfrog Arsenal in the race for Porto striker Andre Silva with a eye-watering £50 million bid, according to The Sun.

Silva has established himself as one of Portugal’s most prolific strikers, and has already found the back of the net ten times in the country’s top division this term.

As per The Sun, his good form had attracted the attention of Gunners boss Arsene Wenger. The Frenchman could do with signing another reliable scorer to help Alexis Sanchez carry the goal-scoring burden at the Emirates.

They have suffered a considerable blow in their pursuit of Silva, however. The Sun report that Real Madrid are prepared to pay as much as £50 million to secure his services. Los Blancos are renown for signing all of the best talent that is available, and Silva certainly fits into that category.

Wenger may have to look elsewhere in his hunt for a new striker.