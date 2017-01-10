Ronaldo and Messi’s player of the year votes have one thing in common

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as captains of their national teams, both nominated three players as FIFA Best Player of the year award.

The two voted for three totally different players each, but their ballot papers had one thing in common.

Lionel Messi, captain of Argentina voted for teammates Andres Iniesta, Neymar and Luis Suarez getting his votes.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal captain, went for Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric as his chosen three.

The commonality is of course that both voted only for players within their own club, not giving any thought to their deadly rivals.

One player did bridge the gap however, with Sergio Ramos himself surprisingly choosing Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta behind teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.