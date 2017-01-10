Watch Man Utd v Hull Live Stream EFL Cup Semi Final First Leg from Old Trafford

Its the first leg of the EFL Cup Semi Final as Manchester Utd take on Hull looking for a home advantage.

The EFL Cup Semi-final is a rare two-legged event in English domestic football, but it is what we are set to see between Manchester United and Hull City, as the first leg is set to take place at Old Trafford tonight between the two sides .

Manchester United will be going into the tie confident as ever, as Mourinho made 9 changes to his team who defeated Reading comfortably in the FA Cup 4-0 on Saturday.

It seems therefore that the Portuguese manager will plenty of changes once more against Hull in the first leg as he looks to win his first silverware in Manchester.

With Liverpool waiting in the wings on Sunday, Mourinho is sure to rest plenty of his stars, although the squad has plenty of strength in depth.

However, the same cannot be said for Hull, as the side who are already considered the underdogs heading into the game may struggle to field their own first team side, as the team with a significant lacking of squad depth have now been hit by a multitude of absences ahead of the match.

In their own FA Cup tie against Swansea at the weekend, the Tigers came away successful in a 2-0 victory, however, the game was not a complete success for the side.

Hull were already missing Harry Maguire and Curtis Davis through injury ahead of the game, as well as Ahmed Elmohamady away on international duty.

However, Hull ended the game with a seriously makeshift backline, full of midfielders, as Michael Dawson was also injured during the match.

As a result, Hull may struggle to put together a full defence tonight – something that Jose

and co. will be looking to take full advantage of as they will be hoping to pretty much kill the two legged affair in the first 90 minutes tomorrow night, and ultimately secure a place in the final.

With one of the world's best goal scorers Zlatan Ibrahimovic waiting in the wings, and with Jose seemingly saving the forward for tonight, he could end up playing a part in a multitude of goals







