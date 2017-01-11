Arsenal considering allowing club captain to leave on loan

Arsenal are considering letting Per Mertesacker leave on loan this Juanuary.

The towering defender’s contract expires in the summer and he has fallen behind Shkodran Mustafi in the packing order. With a knee injury still affecting him too, he’s unlikely to get many more minutes of gametime for the Gunners.

Instead of having him sit on the bench, the Arsenal hierarchy are reportedly considering sending him on a short term loan till the end of the year to see if he can still cut it at the top level.

The club captain has yet to play this season after suffering a knee injury in July, and he has had several setbacks since. In his absence Mustafi, a summer signing from Valencia, has impressed alongside Laurent Koscielny, and looks unlikely to be giving up his place in the lineup anytime soon. At this stage a loan might be the best option for Mertesacker.