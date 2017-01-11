Arsenal had a £35M bid rejected for combative centre-back as Manchester United prepare a £47M proposal of their own

Arsenal made a £35 million move for Roma centre-back and Manchester United target Kostas Manolas in the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

Manolas has emerged as one of the best defenders in Serie A since moving to the Italian capital in the summer of 2014. His dependable defending and classy distribution from the back appears to have caught the eye of two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

As per The Sun, Arsene Wenger offered £35 million in exchange for the Greek international, a proposal that was rejected and he subsequently turned his attention to Shkodran Mustafi.

The tabloid believe that Manolas is now open to the idea of leaving Roma, with Manchester United preparing an eye-watering £47 million bid. They note that Arsenal could challenge for his signature once more, with Inter Milan also said to be in the race. Mourinho and Wenger could be set to lock horns once more.