BBC denying Victor Lindelof move to Manchester United will take place

Manchester United will not sign Victor Lindelof in this transfer window.

That’s according to BBC sport reporter Simon Stone, who said that the Red Devils “haven’t bid and won’t be bidding” on abut discussionon BBC Radio 5 Live last night.

After months of speculation linking the Swedish Benfica defender to Old Trafford, it looks like nothing will happen now after all.

It seems as though the return of Phil Jones to form as well as the improving performances or Marcos Rojo and others has reduced the need for a big money move this January. While rumours that have been around as long as this one don’t dissipate too easily, it does seem now that the Red Devils won’t be splashing the £30m+ that was previously expected. While Stone does stress that a defender may come in, it doesn’t look like it will be the highly rated but even more highly priced Lindelof – at least for now.