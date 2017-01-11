Chelsea suffer transfer blow as versatile Fiorentina winger rules out a move away from the Viola this month

Chelsea target Federico Bernardeschi has ruled out a move away from Fiorentina this month, according to The Sun.

Bernardeschi is able to play as a wing-back or in a more advanced area of the field, versatility that would be of great value to Antonio Conte. The Italian would fit like a glove into his former boss’ 3-4-3 formation, but it appears unlikely that a move is going to materialise this month.

The Fiorentina winger is quoted by The Sun ruling out a move to Chelsea, or anywhere else, in this transfer window: “My future? I’m just thinking about Fiorentina and this championship. I’m fine here and I’m staying.”

Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses have scarcely put a foot wrong so far this campaign, but if either sustain an injury or suspension, reserve options are few.

Conte opted to recall Nathan Ake from his Bournemouth loan, but the Dutchman has never played as a wing-back for and Chelsea would undoubtedly benefit from a more natural option. They will have to look elsewhere than Bernardeschi, however.