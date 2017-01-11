Chelsea defender rejects advances from Swansea and Bournemouth in order to stay and fight for his place in the side

John Terry has rejected advances from Swansea and Bournemouth and will remain at Chelsea until the end of the season, according to The Sun.

Terry has fallen out of favour since Antonio Conte took the reigns at Stamford Bridge in the summer. Conte has opted to use a back-three of Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta – leaving Terry’s route into the starting side blocked in it’s entirety

As per The Sun, both Swansea and Bournemouth have looked to take advantage of Terry’s lack of game time. The tabloid report that they are both keen on taking the former England captain on loan until the season’s end.

However, they report that Terry has opted to remain at Chelsea and fight for his place in the side and win his fifth Premier League title.

Terry is out of contract in the summer, and it seems unlikely that he will be offered an extension to his current deal. His Chelsea love affair could be finally coming to an end.