Jurgen Klopp has long term plan in mind for German international despite Bayern interest

Liverpool are interested in signing German winger Julian Brandt in the summer.

According to reports in today’s Mirror, the Reds are tracking Brandt with a view to completing a deal in the next transfer window rather than try to force one through in January.

This is despite having Philippe Coutinho out injured and Sadio Mane off at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Brandt has impressed massively for his club side Bayer Leverkusen this season, and the Reds may feel the pressure to strike quickly growing as other clubs begin to take more notice of the young German’s progress.

Indeed Bayern Munich are referenced in the Mirror’s article as another potential suitor – and they don’t let many top German talents get away.

There are rumours that the former Wolfsburg man has a £17m release clause, which will only make the competition for his services more intense.

Jurgen Klopp should seriously consider moving the timetable for this deal forward so as to avoid potential disappointment.